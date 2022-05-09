EU Parliament Condemns PA Textbooks Over Incitement

JNS.org – The European Parliament has passed a decision condemning the Palestinian Authority for extremist incitement in its school textbooks, Ynet reported on Saturday.

The books are produced with EU funding.

The decision called for a rapid removal of the problematic material and for urgent changes to the curriculum, according to the report.

The motion was submitted by the liberal Renew Europe Party. According to the report, it noted that the parliament had previously condemned the PA for failing to meet United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization standards for European funding of textbooks, as well as calls to create content that educates towards peace and tolerance.

Related coverage Historic Jewish Cemetery in Ukrainian City of Sumy Hit by Russian Rocket Attack A Jewish cemetery in Ukraine containing the graves of victims of antisemitic violence has been damaged by a Russian rocket...

According to the report, the latest European Parliament decision is part of an annual EU budget process that examines how taxpayers’ money should be invested.

This is the third consecutive year in which the EU Parliament has condemned the PA textbooks in a decision passed with a parliamentary majority.