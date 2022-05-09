Monday, May 9th | 8 Iyyar 5782

May 9, 2022 9:46 am
Israel to Lift West Bank Closure Except for Village of Terror Attack Perpetrators

avatar by i24 News

Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to the West Bank, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian men who had escaped from Gilboa prison earlier this week, by the village of Muqeibila in northern Israel September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – The decision was made Sunday night after a security situation assessment, with another security evaluation scheduled for later this week.

On Sunday, Israeli forces captured the two Palestinians who killed three and wounded four Israelis in Elad.

Following the attack on Thursday, Israel extended the closure imposed on Palestinians over Memorial and Independence Days. The borders were originally scheduled to be re-opened Thursday, May 5.

Some 341 Palestinians were arrested over the weekend for being in the country illegally, according to Israel’s Border Police.

During closures, Palestinians are barred from entering Israel unless they must do so for medical or other emergencies, and only with permission from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Earlier Sunday, a 27-year-old Palestinian man was shot by Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross a West Bank security fence illegally. He died after succumbing to his wounds.

The army said the soldiers fired on the suspect following the military’s arrest protocol and added that the man was evacuated for medical attention.

