US President Biden Reportedly Weighing Visit to Eastern Jerusalem

i24 News – United States President Joe Biden is said to be weighing a visit to eastern Jerusalem during his upcoming trip to Israel, according to Israeli officials cited in a media report.

The report, which was first published by Israel’s Kan broadcaster, explained that the proposal was raised during preparation meetings ahead of the US leader’s trip. Biden would also reportedly not be accompanied by any Israeli officials during the possible excursion.

Tensions in the area remain high following weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israel Police on the Temple Mount.

Israel is also bolstering its security efforts to counter terrorism around the country after a number of fatal attacks.

Related coverage Israeli University Welcomes Ukrainian Math Prodigies: ‘A Privilege to Bring Them to Safety’ A cohort of teenage math prodigies from Ukraine will study in Israel's Bar-Ilan University, under a special program launched to...

Additionally, news of the commander-in-chief’s planned visit arrived following Washington’s condemnation of Israeli plans to construct nearly 4,000 settlement housing units in the West Bank.

On Friday, Israel’s Civil Administration announced that it plans to advance the construction of thousands of new settlement homes in the West Bank despite objections from the US.

Last week, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter denounced the move, which she said “deeply damages the prospects for a two-state solution.”

“We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements which exacerbates tensions and undermines trust between the parties,” she said.