May 9, 2022 11:14 am
Words That Kill: Hamas and the Elad Terror Attack

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Local residents and Israeli security personnel gather in the area where at least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack, on Israeli Independence Day, in Elad, Israel, May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Three Israelis were killed and several others sustained injuries in a Palestinian terrorist attack in the Orthodox city of Elad, near Tel Aviv, on May 5.

Yonatan Havakuk, Oren Ben Yiftah, and Boaz Gol were hacked to death with an axe in the final hours of Israel’s Independence Day celebrations. The three men were fathers who left behind 16 children.

Just days earlier, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, had called on his supporters to murder Israelis with axes.

As HonestReporting has pointed out, this incitement started long before the first major recent terrorist attack on March 22. A Hamas spokesman on March 17 said that “the Palestinian people are united behind the gun.”

Yet few journalists have connected the dots. A survey of 18 US news outlets shows that only now, in the wake of the rampage in Elad, is Hamas’ chronic incitement starting to make headlines.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

