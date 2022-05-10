Ambassador Danny Danon Tells the Story of Defending Israel at the UN

“In the Lion’s Den” by Danny Danon (Wicked Son, 2022).

With more than 20 years experience representing Israel abroad, Ambassador Danny Danon has developed a reputation as one of Israel’s most ardent defenders. As current Chairman of the World Likud, Ambassador Danon helps lead Israel’s public diplomacy efforts on the world stage and conducts advocacy campaigns on behalf of Israel. His first book, “The Will to Prevail,” was published to critical acclaim. His new book, “In the Lion’s Den,” follows Danon’s path from Israel’s Knesset to the international stage, and reveals several untold events during his five years as Israel’s former Ambassador to the United Nations.

Below is an excerpt from the book:

When I took the job, I knew it would not be permanent for me, even though the job felt never-ending in terms of the challenges and attacks I faced in that role. There were also positives and progress, including several firsts that conventional wisdom said would be impossible.

I was elected chairman of the UN Legal Committee, becoming the first Israeli to do so since my country joined the international body in 1949. Judaism came to the UN in unprecedented ways, including facilitating the inclusion of kosher food in the UN cafeteria, recognition and celebration of Jewish holidays, [and] promotion of and encouraging the purchase of Israeli innovations and products by the UN itself.

Visiting Arab countries in my official capacity as a UN ambassador was remarkable, both from a historical perspective and a personal one. Although the visits were conducted under secrecy and tight security, they were a success and enabled us to build new bridges and foster understanding.

These are not minor accomplishments when you consider that the UN is an institution that has long been predisposed to hostility toward Israel. They also signify what I believe should be an important goal of foreign policy and global engagement, which is to use every existing tool and venue to forward the interests of Israel and to demonstrate that what is good for Israel is good for the world. This is the only way Israel can move successfully into the future, no matter the winds and whims of global politics and policy. We should be steadfast.

The secret to decisive leadership on the path to a strong Israel often means tossing out conventional rules. It means remaining optimistic when optimism seems to be in short supply. It requires you to put your head up, look adversaries in the eye, and face head-on conflicts and mindsets that seem fixed. It is not easy, but the alternative — allowing others to control the narrative while you try to keep up with ephemeral political fashion — makes your efforts more difficult and less effective.

After serving five years in the most intense and demanding position in the Israeli diplomatic world, working with two American administrations and three US ambassadors at the UN, I found myself in extraordinary situations, interacting with superpowers and world leaders, seeing both their weaknesses and their moments of glory. I saw first-hand issues of enormous global interest, but also smaller human moments, which in many ways are more telling and informative when we think about the future of Israel. We need to thrive in a very tough neighborhood; win even in a tough place like the UN and with diplomats from unfriendly nations; and communicate directly with a huge variety of people from the public and private sectors who represent diverse ideas.

The right to live and prosper on our land is a constant in my resolve to secure Israel’s future, as it should be for anyone fighting for the same goal. Any future thinking about Israel must be grounded in winning victories big and small, and remaining unhindered by losses on the way to our goals.

I learned this fortitude from my father, who never wavered or felt disappointed because of his own hardships and injuries sustained while fighting for Israel. In my house, the most important day of the year was Yom HaZikaron, or Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror. It is a significant day for me, and it was always an emotional one for my father. Because his injuries left him deaf, he was not capable of listening to the news coverage of related events on that day. Nevertheless, he was glued to the television, watching the ceremonies and reading the names of fallen men and women as they scrolled across the screen.

I never quite knew if he was so moved because of the friends he lost — and he had lost many — or because of his own wounds and the personal price he paid. It was likely a combination of both. In many ways, his life stopped at the age of 29, when a grenade blew up next to his head. At that moment when he was evacuated from the Jordan Valley in a helicopter to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, he also lost his past life. Yet he always urged me to remember that we should be willing to pay any price for our independence. I had no idea just how significant and powerful this sentiment would be during my service at the UN.

Ambassador Danny Danon served as Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He is currently Chairman of the World Likud. His new book, “In the Lion’s Den” is available to order now.