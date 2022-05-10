Rare Hebrew Book Detailing Discovery of America to be Auctioned in Jerusalem

A rare first edition book that is the earliest Hebrew work describing the discovery of the New World will go up for sale at Jerusalem’s Kedem Auction House later this month.

“Igeret Orchot Olam,” written by Torah scholar Rabbi Abraham ben Mordechai Farissol and published in 1586 in Venice, contains one of the first known descriptions of America and the sub-Saharan continent. The auction will take place on May 24, with a starting price for the item of $15,000.

“This rare volume is an important historic work that offers a closeup of a world we know little about,” said Meron Eren, CEO and co-founder of Kedem Auction House. “It will make a wonderful addition for the serious collector of rare ancient books.”