Redefine Meat Raising $250 Million to Expand 3D-Printed, Animal-Free Meat Substitutes

CTech – Israeli startup Redefine Meat, which produces 3D-printed animal-free meat substitutes, is working on a $250 million funding round to support its growth locally and globally.

Calcalist has learned that Bank of America is heading the process, with Redefine Meat representatives currently holding meetings with potential investors across the world as it closes on the completion of the round.

Redefine Meat raised $135 million just four months ago to fund production lines in Israel and the Netherlands, as well as expand its partnerships. That round was led by venture capital fund Hanaco Ventures and Synthesis Capital, a UK-based fund focused on food tech. With this latest round, Redefine Meat is set to take its total funding over its past three rounds to $430 million.

Redefine Meat has developed patent-pending technology that it says replicates the texture, flavor, and eating experience of beef and other high-value meat products. The company uses plant-based ingredients and technology as opposed to animals, allowing for a more efficient, sustainable, and ethical way to produce meat without compromising on the experience.