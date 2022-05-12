IDF Arrests Two Palestinians on Suspicion of Assisting Elad Terrorists

JNS.org – Israeli security forces on Thursday arrested two suspected accomplices of the terrorists who carried out the deadly May 5 terror attack in Elad.

The suspects were arrested in the villages of Brukin and Rumana in northern Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Additional suspects were arrested in Madama, in the Nablus governorate, and Qabatiya, in the Jenin governorate, as well as in Hebron.

In total, the IDF said it arrested nine security suspects, and seized a submachine gun of a type produced in Palestinian workshops in Judea and Samaria.

On Tuesday, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested a total of six Palestinian security suspects in counter-terror raids throughout Judea and Samaria.