May 12, 2022 9:39 am
PA Riots, Incitement, and Terror Led to Death of Al Jazeera Journalist

avatar by Itamar Marcus

Opinion

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has documented the incessant Palestinian Authority (PA) promotion of terror in recent months.

Among the many examples, PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ advisor on Islam and Head of the PA Islamic Courts, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, called on Palestinians not to be lazy during Ramadan but to follow the example of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed who started wars during Ramadan. Many more examples can be found here on PMW’s website.

These calls for violence were heeded by Palestinian terrorists mostly from the Jenin region, who attacked and murdered Israelis, rioted violently, and shot at Israeli security forces — leaving 19 Israelis and foreigners murdered by Palestinian terror.

This week, Israeli forces entered Jenin to make more arrests, and Palestinian terrorists attacked them and opened fire. During the exchange, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed.

While it still has not been determined who shot the bullet that killed the journalist, it is clear that the Jenin terrorists who started the gunfight — as well as the Palestinian Authority leaders who have been calling for violence and terror — are the ones who are directly responsible for the death of Abu Akleh, and all the others who have been killed by their terror and terror promotion.

A video of the terrorists in Jenin firing indiscriminately — presumably in the direction of Israeli soldiers — has been released. An unidentified terrorist says that an Israeli soldier was hit and fell to the ground. However, no soldiers were hit or injured. Did one of the Palestinians shoot the journalist, see her fall, and think he shot an Israeli soldier?

The PA took the journalists’ body, and has refused an Israeli offer to do a joint inquiry to determine the circumstances of her death, so the truth may never be known.

However, as written above, when fighting Palestinian terror in the streets of Jenin or Hamas missiles fired from Gaza, those responsible for the deaths and injuries of all parties are the terrorists themselves.

Itamar Marcus, Founder and Director of Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), is one of the foremost authorities on Palestinian ideology and policy. A version of this article was originally published by PMW.

