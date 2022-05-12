Friday, May 13th | 12 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinians May Try to Damage Evidence Related to Reporter’s Death, Israeli Sources Warn

Quick Fix to US, Iran Nuclear Deal Differences Unlikely: French Diplomat

Israel Slams Palestinian Authority for Rejecting Joint Probe Into Reporter’s Death

The Global Domino Effect Is Shaking Up High-Tech Complacency and Is Rapidly Approaching Israel

‘F—ing Jew’: Chicago Councilwoman Reports Former City Official for Antisemitic Invective

Iraqis Could Face Death Penalty for Promoting Israeli Normalization

Kate Winslet Explains Involvement in Controversial Documentary About Israel-Hamas Conflict by Hamas-Linked Director

Israel Authorizes Project to Build 4,427 Homes in West Bank

Antisemitic German COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorist Will Face Incitement Charges After All

Abolish ‘Nakba Day’

May 12, 2022 4:53 pm
0

Palestinians May Try to Damage Evidence Related to Reporter’s Death, Israeli Sources Warn

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A photo of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Israeli officials told American and international counterparts that there is a suspicion that Palestinian authorities are trying to destroy or damage evidence related to the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in order to make it impossible to determine who shot her, Yedioth Achronot reported on Thursday.

Israel is seeking a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority into the death of the Palestinian-American journalist, who was killed while covering an Israeli counter-terrorism operation on Wednesday in the Palestinian city of Jenin, from which several Palestinian terrorist attacks have been launched in recent weeks.

The PA has rejected this request and repeatedly blamed Israeli forces for Abu Akleh’s death. Israeli officials have disputed this, saying the Palestinian-American journalist may have been hit by Palestinian gunfire, and that a forensic exam of the bullet recovered from her body is necessary to determine culpability.

Israeli officials have described the behavior of the Palestinian Authority as absurd, Yedioth Achronot reported. The assessment in Israel is that while there will not be an additional autopsy, the PA may ultimately agree to a joint probe amid US pressure, the outlet continued. While the PA cannot afford an overt display of cooperation with Israel, in light of Palestinian public opinion towards the PA, there is a chance it may ultimately relent in light of US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to the region and their need for US funding.

While it remains unclear who shot Abu Akleh, the Israeli military is currently investigating the possibility that one of its bullets hit the journalist, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Thursday evening, citing military sources. The main incident under review is an exchange of fire that occurred between Israeli and Palestinian forces some 150 meters (500 feet) from where the journalist was shot. The IDF said that if Abu Akleh was hit by the Israeli side, it would have been in the context of this event.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.