“This is an opportunity to amend the Nation-State Law and make the Declaration of Independence a fundamental legislation,” he added.

“I call on the opposition and the coalition to redefine a path, instead of just using words like ‘brothers in arms’ to refer to Druze society, do what is necessary,” he said.

Related coverage Israel Police Apprehend Palestinian Suspected of Planning Terror Attack Using Axe Israeli police said Monday a Palestinian man armed with an axe was arrested as he planned to carry out a...

On July 19, 2018, Israel’s Knesset approved a controversial bill that only recognizes the right to self-determination for Jews, removing Arabic’s status as an official language alongside Hebrew.

It stipulates that “The state of Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, in which it fulfills its natural, religious, and historic right to self-determination” and “The fulfillment of the right of national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.”

Lieberman’s statements come as the Israeli military on Sunday authorized the publication of the name of a special forces officer killed in a nighttime operation in the Gaza Strip in November 2018, Lt. Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din.