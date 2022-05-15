Monday, May 16th | 15 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

To Keep Ra’am in Coalition, Tens of Millions to be Allocated to Arab Regional Council

UN to Allow Display of Knesset, Including References to Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Los Angeles City Council Officially Declares May 12 ‘Anne Frank Day’

Auschwitz Survivor, 98, Wins Simon Wiesenthal Prize for Holocaust Education

Neo-Nazi Who Performed Hitler Salute at Buchenwald Goes on Trial

Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Allies Likely to Lose Parliamentary Majority

Returning From Israel, Young Moroccans Hope to ‘Change Minds’ Back Home

Original Manuscript of Theodor Herzl’s Novel Exhibited to the Public for the First Time

‘He Loved Israel’: Commando Killed in Raid on Palestinian Islamic Jihad Laid to Rest in Jerusalem

‘Say Yes to the World’ but No to the Jews: Lufthansa’s Antisemitic Scandal

May 15, 2022 11:02 am
0

Opponents of Jerusalem Cable Car Plan Lose Supreme Court Case

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Performers play musical instruments near Dung Gate, close to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Israeli and Palestinian opponents of an Israeli plan to run a cable car over Jerusalem to the walls of the Old City lost on Sunday their Supreme Court case against a project they argued would alter its ancient landscape.

A unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel disseminated by the Justice Ministry showed the court had decided against intervening to reverse the Israeli government’s 2019 approval of the plan, saying proper planning procedures had been followed.

The proposed cable car would shuttle some 3,000 tourists and worshipers per hour from the western part of Jerusalem to an area near the Dung Gate entrance to the eastern Old City in a four-minute ride.

Palestinians say the project would erase their heritage in areas they seek for a future state, and that the planned route would place cable cars just meters above their homes in eastern Jerusalem.

Related coverage

May 16, 2022 8:28 am
0

To Keep Ra’am in Coalition, Tens of Millions to be Allocated to Arab Regional Council

JNS.org - The acting director-general of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office will promote the allocation of millions of shekels in...

The Israeli government says the cable car would be a boon for tourism to sites in the Old City that are holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, and would alleviate heavy traffic to the area.

Israeli cultural rights and environmental groups and Palestinians in Silwan, an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood at the foot of the Old City, were among the petitioners against the project.

In a policy paper, a coalition of groups against the project said the cable car “will deal a fateful blow” to historical vistas and reroute tourist traffic, hurting Palestinian merchants in the Old City.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.