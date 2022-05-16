Los Angeles City Council Officially Declares May 12 ‘Anne Frank Day’

JNS.org – The Los Angeles City Council has approved a resolution led by Los Angeles City Council members Paul Koretz and Bob Blumenfield declaring May 12 as “Anne Frank Day” in the city of Los Angeles.

May 12 was the birthday of Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father.

Anne Frank was a Jewish girl whose diary during World War II documented her life from 1942 to 1944 while hiding with her family from the Nazis. “The Diary of a Young Girl,” also known as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” has become one of the most widely read books in the world. Millions of people have continued to be inspired by Anne’s words in advocating for positive change, raising awareness about the dangers of prejudice and discrimination, and the importance of speaking up against injustices.

“As a son of a Holocaust survivor, it has been a lifelong mission to never forget the atrocities of World War II,” said Koretz. “Anne’s story is still relevant today in combating hateful rhetoric spewed in this current climate that seeks to dehumanize anyone perceived as the ‘other.’ We must continue to educate future generations so that we continue to remember and reflect, and if they see acts of unfairness and injustice, they don’t remain silent and act.”

Olivia Prince, 10, a self-described activist, said, “I was inspired after reading about Anne Frank’s life, so I reached out to councilmember Koretz about creating a day to honor her. Even though Anne was forced to leave her home, her friends and even her cat, and go into hiding during World War II, she still believed that people are good at heart.”

“That’s a great lesson for today,” she emphasized. “People’s views are so different from each other, but if we believe that everyone has love in their heart for someone or something, we can see past our differences and collaborate to make the world a better place.”

Margrit Polak, the founder of Anne Frank LA, said “we are hoping that this special day will encourage other young students across our county to read ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ and learn about Anne’s messages of hope, love and peace.”

“Thank you to councilmembers Koretz and Blumenfield for continuing to advocate for Holocaust education. By teaching the critical lessons from the past and their continued relevance today, we empower the next generation—like the remarkable Olivia Prince—to recognize and confront antisemitism, racism and hatred,” said Beth Kean, CEO of Holocaust Museum LA.