UN to Allow Display of Knesset, Including References to Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

JNS.org – Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people.*

Yes, it will need to come with an asterisk of sorts, according to the United Nations, but even that can be seen as a hard-fought win for Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan.

According to a diplomatic source, the United Nations has relented and will allow Israel to display an exhibit on Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

The world body had been conditioning its permissions on Israel agreeing to the removal of some content, including references to Jerusalem as the country’s capital. Erdan fought back and instead an agreement has been reached whereby all content within the display that was objected to will remain, and the Israeli mission will add a disclaimer noting the objections.

The exhibit, titled “The Knesset Celebrates 70—Parliament Shaping Israeli Society,” was previously displayed at Ben-Gurion International Airport in 2019 to mark the parliament’s 70th anniversary.