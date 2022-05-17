Tuesday, May 17th | 16 Iyyar 5782

May 17, 2022 7:57 am
EU Cuts Its UNRWA Budget by 40 Percent

avatar by JNS.org

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

JNS.org – The European Union’s 2022-24 UNRWA aid budget will be 40 percent lower than during the previous three-year period, the EU announced last week.

The new budget will provide $82 million annually, compared to the previous average annual figure of $135 million, according to the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), a Jerusalem-based non-profit that monitors educational materials around the world for extremist content.

An additional $15 million was granted through the EU’s Food and Resilience Facility for 2022 to help ensure food security following the impact of the Ukraine crisis, according to the report.

In April of last year, the EU Parliament condemned UNRWA  for teaching and producing UN-branded hate material uncovered by IMPACT-se, and conditioned EU funds on changes to the curriculum.

The EU commissioner, who announced the reduced funding package, said last year, after the Parliament’s condemnation, that the European Union would fight antisemitism and should consider conditioning aid to UNRWA on full adherence to UNESCO standards of peace and tolerance in textbooks.

He reiterated the sentiment in November 2021, when he stated during an international ministerial UNRWA donor conference that “full compliance with UNESCO standards in education material” is “non-negotiable,” and that the European Union would continue to work with UNRWA towards “increased accountability, transparency and consistency with UN principles.”

