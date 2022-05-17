Expect More of the Same in Lebanon

JNS.org – In Lebanon, the votes are still being counted in the wake of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but preliminary results indicate that not much will change in the beleaguered country. Hezbollah will continue to do as it pleases while it leans on a corrupt elite class — a local version of “mafia” families in the US — which will remain in control of Lebanese society and state affairs.

These notable families exploit and exacerbate ethnic tensions to maintain their grip on power. They sometimes fight among themselves and after every election, we see new faces emerge — but these are just younger versions of their predecessors, or sometimes the relatives of a rival family who managed to defeat their competitors in elections.

The essence, however, remains unchanged: Lebanon is a weak, helpless country, a failing state, as a result of which, the Lebanese elites will continue to do whatever they want.

We must bear in mind that Lebanon’s election system is complex and even many Lebanese people struggle to understand it. Elections are regional and ethnic. In other words, every region elects its representatives, but these are divided among the different ethnic groups by a predetermined allocation. In such a reality, there’s no chance of a popular groundswell. No desire for change, of which we’ve seen plenty in recent years, will translate into anything tangible after election day.

Hezbollah and its supporters appear to have managed to secure the necessary majority for a government. After all, members of the Sunni Hariri family, Hezbollah’s main challenger in recent years, decided not to partake in the fixed game and didn’t run at all in the elections, thus leaving Lebanon’s Sunnis — almost one-third of the population — without effective leadership.