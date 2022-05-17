Tuesday, May 17th | 17 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Unit Raises $100 Million at $1.2 Billion Valuation for Banking-as-a-Service Platform

Australian Police Investigating Antisemitic Attack on Jewish Men in Melbourne

For First Time in 50 Years, Chad Welcomes Israeli Ambassador

Israeli Envoy Returns to Kyiv, Raises Flag Again at Embassy in Ukraine

What American Jewish Organizations Need — and Value — Today

David Baddiel’s ‘Jews Don’t Count’ Coming to British TV as Documentary

Movie Inspired by Muslim Family That Saved Jewish Friends During Holocaust Wins Grant

Anti-Normalization Is a Threat to Peace and Understanding

US Economic ‘Aid’ to Israel no Longer Exists

Israel to Simulate Striking Iran in Military Drill

May 17, 2022 8:11 am
0

Israel Ups Fuel Exports to Europe to Help Lessen Dependence on Russia

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Israeli Leviathan gas processing rig, in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem / Pool.

JNS.org – Israel is increasing its offshore natural gas output as part of an effort to reach a deal with Europe in order to supply it with alternatives to Russian energy.

Jerusalem seeks to double production to 40 billion cubic meters as it expands current projects and starts working in new fields, reported Reuters.

“The hope is to create a relatively fast working process, and during the summer, to reach a framework agreement,” said Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Energy.

“In the beginning, it will be small amounts, and slowly, as production and delivery capacities rise, (the amounts) will increase,” he said, adding that this probably won’t make a difference until about 2024.

Related coverage

May 17, 2022 4:37 pm
0

Israel’s Unit Raises $100 Million at $1.2 Billion Valuation for Banking-as-a-Service Platform

CTech – Unit, which has developed a banking-as-a-service platform that enables companies to embed financial services in their products, announced...

According to the report, a floating, liquefied natural gas facility that could facilitate shipments to Europe is also being discussed.

Since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine on Feb. 24, Europe has sought to terminate the use of energy sources from Russia, which currently sends about 40 percent of its natural gas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.