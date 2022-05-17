Since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine on Feb. 24, Europe has sought to terminate the use of energy sources from Russia, which currently sends about 40 percent of its natural gas.
Israel Ups Fuel Exports to Europe to Help Lessen Dependence on Russia
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Israel is increasing its offshore natural gas output as part of an effort to reach a deal with Europe in order to supply it with alternatives to Russian energy.
Jerusalem seeks to double production to 40 billion cubic meters as it expands current projects and starts working in new fields, reported Reuters.
“The hope is to create a relatively fast working process, and during the summer, to reach a framework agreement,” said Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Energy.
“In the beginning, it will be small amounts, and slowly, as production and delivery capacities rise, (the amounts) will increase,” he said, adding that this probably won’t make a difference until about 2024.
According to the report, a floating, liquefied natural gas facility that could facilitate shipments to Europe is also being discussed.