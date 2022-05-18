Wednesday, May 18th | 18 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ohio High School Lacrosse Match Marred by Swastika Display, Antisemitic Slur

Dutch Foreign Ministry Denies Sponsoring Public Meeting Advocating Prosecution of Israel by ICC

First Shipment of Israeli Medical Cannabis Seeds Sent to US

Hezbollah Chief Acknowledges Loss of Lebanon Parliamentary Majority

Israel to Airlift Injured Ukrainians for Medical Treatment, Send More Medicine

Bank of Israel to Hike Rates 1/4-Point Next Week as Inflation Hits 4%

Louisiana State University Student Divestment Bill Takes Aim at Israeli Academic Partners

Sacha Baron Cohen to Narrate Comedy Special on Classic Jewish Folktales of ‘Chelm’

A Legal Inquisition: The UN’s Latest Attempt to Demonize the Jewish State Is Exposed

The Angel of Death at Mount Meron

May 18, 2022 12:04 pm
0

Amar’e Stoudemire Leaves Brooklyn Nets After 2 Years, Citing Shabbat Observance

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Amare Stoudemire on ESPN’s “Get Up.” Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire said on Wednesday that he will not return as assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets because his Shabbat observance prevents him from committing “full-time” to the team.

Stoudemire, who played in the NBA for 14 years and has converted to Judaism, announced last week on the ESPN program “Get Up” that he decided to leave his position as a player development assistant for the Nets after two seasons with the team.

In an Instagram video posted this week, Stoudemire explained that before appearing on “Get Up,” he spoke with his former Phoenix Suns teammate and current Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, and they had an “easy, mutual conversation” about Stoudemire’s future with the team.

“I spoke about me not being able to grow in a coaching space because I don’t work on Shabbat,” Stoudemire said. “And so not working on Friday night and Saturdays is difficult for anyone to grow in a coaching space because coaching is such a grind and requires you to be there full-time. For me, I wasn’t able to grow in that space so I did not want to continue coaching. On the flip side, the Nets organization wants people who can be there full-time and I totally understand that.”

Related coverage

December 17, 2021 12:53 pm
0

Amar’e Stoudemire Takes Questions About Finding a Jewish Partner, Says He’s Open for a ‘Shidduch’ Date

Amar'e Stoudemire shared what he's looking for in a life partner and his hopes for remarrying in a flash Q&A...

Stoudemire expressed that he had a “mutual understanding” with the Nets, and parted ways with “no hard feelings.” He also talked about his “amazing experience” with the Nets, calling it a “beautiful organization” and saying he and Nash remain “good friends.”

Last year, he revealed that the Nets agreed to give him time off every week for Shabbat, which lasts from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

Stoudemire — who formerly played for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks — maintains a modern Orthodox Jewish lifestyle and currently lives in New York, after spending two years in Israel to study at a men’s religious seminary and complete his conversion to Judaism.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.