Hamas Official Encourages ‘Uprooting Zionists’ With ‘Cleavers, Axes, Guns’

JNS.org – Hamas Parliament member Mushir Al-Masri praised the perpetrators of recent deadly terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), at a May 7 rally in support of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar aired on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza), Masri said the Palestinians’ sword will not be sheathed until Israel’s leaders are beheaded.

“We salute the mujahideen rebels of our Palestinian people, who taught the Zionist enemy harsh and painful lessons, and sent a clear message of blood and fire: Jerusalem is a red line. [We salute] those who struck down the Zionists in Tel Aviv, Hadera and Elad. [We salute] those who picked up the cleavers, the axes and guns.”

He added that “the heroes shattered their heads with axes as if they were thorns that have to be uprooted.”

Related coverage Hezbollah Chief Acknowledges Loss of Lebanon Parliamentary Majority The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah on Wednesday acknowledged his party and its allies had lost their parliamentary majority in...

Sinwar recently encouraged Palestinians to carry out attacks against Israelis using weapons at their disposal.

He has also instigated the breakup of the Israeli government.

Addressing Ra’am Party Chairman Mansour Abbas, he said: “The safety net you are providing to a government that harms the Al-Aqsa mosque is a crime we will not forgive. This is a denial of our religion and your Arabness.”