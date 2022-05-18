Wednesday, May 18th | 18 Iyyar 5782

May 18, 2022 8:05 am
Hamas Official Encourages ‘Uprooting Zionists’ With ‘Cleavers, Axes, Guns’

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas terrorists. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Hamas Parliament member Mushir Al-Masri praised the perpetrators of recent deadly terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), at a May 7 rally in support of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar aired on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza), Masri said the Palestinians’ sword will not be sheathed until Israel’s leaders are beheaded.

“We salute the mujahideen rebels of our Palestinian people, who taught the Zionist enemy harsh and painful lessons, and sent a clear message of blood and fire: Jerusalem is a red line. [We salute] those who struck down the Zionists in Tel Aviv, Hadera and Elad. [We salute] those who picked up the cleavers, the axes and guns.”

He added that “the heroes shattered their heads with axes as if they were thorns that have to be uprooted.”

Sinwar recently encouraged Palestinians to carry out attacks against Israelis using weapons at their disposal.

He has also instigated the breakup of the Israeli government.

Addressing  Ra’am Party Chairman Mansour Abbas, he said: “The safety net you are providing to a government that harms the Al-Aqsa mosque is a crime we will not forgive. This is a denial of our religion and your Arabness.”

