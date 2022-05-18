Wednesday, May 18th | 18 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ohio High School Lacrosse Match Marred by Swastika Display, Antisemitic Slur

Dutch Foreign Ministry Denies Sponsoring Public Meeting Advocating Prosecution of Israel by ICC

First Shipment of Israeli Medical Cannabis Seeds Sent to US

Hezbollah Chief Acknowledges Loss of Lebanon Parliamentary Majority

Israel to Airlift Injured Ukrainians for Medical Treatment, Send More Medicine

Bank of Israel to Hike Rates 1/4-Point Next Week as Inflation Hits 4%

Louisiana State University Student Divestment Bill Takes Aim at Israeli Academic Partners

Sacha Baron Cohen to Narrate Comedy Special on Classic Jewish Folktales of ‘Chelm’

A Legal Inquisition: The UN’s Latest Attempt to Demonize the Jewish State Is Exposed

The Angel of Death at Mount Meron

May 18, 2022 11:34 am
0

PA Leader: Israeli Prisons Are ‘Identical Copy of Auschwitz and the Death Camps’

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Aug. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman / Pool.

When Israeli soldiers tried to restore order at the Temple Mount during the violent Palestinian riots during Ramadan, official Palestinian Authority (PA) TV’s “Israeli affairs expert” Fayez Abbas presented it as an expression of Israeli Nazi-like ideology.

The alleged expert on Israel continued to say that “Israeli leaders are prized students of Goebbels, the minister of propaganda in the period of Nazi Germany:”

Official PA TV “Israeli affairs expert” Fayez Abbas: “What is happening now in the Al-Aqsa Mosque plaza and what will happen tomorrow or in two days at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre plaza is the greatest proof that Israel has declared religious war against Islam and Christianity at the same time. … A religious war and Israeli apartheid.

This policy that the Jew is the ‘Aryan,’ as happened in Germany — It is the same policy, the same ideological thought. I think most of the Israeli leaders are prized students of Goebbels, the minister of propaganda in the period of Nazi Germany.”

[Official PA TV, “Palestine This Morning,” April 21, 2022]

Known to be fond of the comparison of Israelis to the Nazis, senior PA official and Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub recently claimed that Israeli prisons are “an identical copy of Auschwitz and the death camps:”

Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub: “We hope that [Subhiya Younes’ death] will constitute a message that will awaken the world’s conscience, so that it will come out against the new Nazis, who are committing acts of terror officially, and whose prisons are an identical copy of Auschwitz and the death camps.”

[Official PA TV, May 5, 2022]

Sadly, this rhetoric is hardly new. Palestinian Media Watch has extensively documented the PA’s antisemitism, and the PA’s comparisons of Israelis to Nazis.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.