Thursday, May 19th | 18 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Sanctions Lebanese Businessman, His Companies Over Hezbollah Links

CUNY Law Faculty Endorse Israel Boycott Resolution

Rashida Tlaib Given Free Reign to Reimagine History While Defending ‘Nakba’ Resolution

Gantz Tells US Counterpart: ‘We Must Act Decisively Against Iran’s Mounting Regional Aggression’

Iran’s Security Forces Clash With Anti-Government Protesters in Several Provinces

Turkey’s Temporary, Souring Relations with Hamas

Israel Police Chief: ‘Officers Cannot Become Part of a Political Game’

France’s First Female Premier in Decades is Daughter of Holocaust Survivor

Germany Seeks Prison Time for Alleged Nazi Guard at Former Concentration Camp

Texas Museum Uses Grant to Support Conservation of Rare Hebrew Prayer Book

May 19, 2022 8:05 am
0

Israel Police Chief: ‘Officers Cannot Become Part of a Political Game’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai. Photo: Israel Police via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai has condemned the violent exchanges that took place between Arab Knesset members and police officers last week.

“I will not abide an agenda of blatantly and forcefully harming police officers who are doing their job on behalf of the state and for its citizens,” said Shabtai at a Knesset event on Tuesday honoring Israeli security forces. “Certainly not by someone who is supposed to serve as an example and model of law-abiding behavior for their constituents,” he said. He refrained from naming the lawmakers in question.

On Friday, Joint Arab List MK Ofer Cassif was filmed confronting and striking a police officer who blocked his way to a protest in southern Mount Hebron. In a separate incident, MK Ahmad Tibi was documented interfering with police work at a protest in Jerusalem.

“The police and officers cannot become part of a political game and a target for provocations,” said Shabtai on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the police asked the attorney general for authorization to launch a criminal investigation into the two incidents.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.