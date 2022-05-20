Palestinian Islamic Jihad: ‘Military Wing Ready to Fight in Gaza, Jenin, Everywhere’

JNS.org – Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s “Palestine Today TV” aired its rally held in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, showcasing a Kornet anti-tank missile launcher and a giant statue of one of its fighters.

According to a report by the Middle East Research Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the broadcast showed what it claimed was an anti-tank missile attack against an Israeli vehicle on May 10, 2021.

Masked Palestinian Islamic Jihad members also said that its military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, is prepared to fight in Gaza, Jenin and “anywhere in Palestine,” including where the “stupid enemy” does not expect it.

Said a speaker at the rally: “What we have prepared—and some of it has been revealed, like the ‘Jenin’ drone—is only a part of our strength that the enemy is going to taste soon, Allah willing.”