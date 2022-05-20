Friday, May 20th | 19 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitism Investigation at UK Student Union Advances as Questions Swirl About Latest Election

WHO Calls Emergency Meeting as Monkeypox Cases Top 100 in Europe, First Detected in Israel

New York Times News Columns Rely on Peter Beinart for Expert Commentary on Jewish Community

Israeli Ambassador on ‘Disheartening’ Call by Democrats for US Investigation Into Reporter’s Death: ‘Our Interest Is Finding the Truth’

Indiana University Opens New Jewish Cultural Center After String of Antisemitic Incidents

US Targets a Second Abramovich Plane Over Sanctions Violations

Upcoming Series Revisits Mossad Partnership With Ex-Nazi Commander to Thwart Egyptian Missile Threat

Israeli Tech Giants Turn Focus to Profitability and Streamlining in Turbulent Times

The ‘Broken Windows’ Strategy for Combating Israel Demonization

Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence Linking American Muslims for Palestine Group to Hamas Supporters

May 20, 2022 1:07 pm
0

Upcoming Series Revisits Mossad Partnership With Ex-Nazi Commander to Thwart Egyptian Missile Threat

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Nazi SS commando Otto Skorzeny. Photo: Narodowe Archiwum Cyfrowe/Wikimedia Commons.

“The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman will helm a limited series adaption of a chapter of a non-fiction book on the Israeli intelligence agency and its cooperation with a former Nazi Waffen-SS commander, Variety reported.

The project will focus on the true story of how the Mossad worked with former Nazi lieutenant colonel Otto Skorzeny — once described by British intelligence as “the most dangerous man in Europe” — to help stop a missile program begun by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser to target Israel. Nasser hired a team of former Nazi scientists to build the missile program, and after Mossad efforts via espionage, abductions, extortions and assassinations failed to eliminate the threat, the Israelis desperately turned to Skorzeny for assistance, Variety noted.

Skorzeny was close to Adolf Hitler and once led a mission ordered by the Nazi leader to rescue former Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini from captivity.

Mossad’s collaboration with Skorzeny is described in detail 2018’s “Rise And Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations” by Israeli investigative journalist and New York Times Magazine writer Ronen Bergman, who has received Israel’s highest journalism honor, the Sokolov Award. The book’s title was inspired by the Talmudic passage, “If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.”

Related coverage

May 20, 2022 8:32 am
0

Gold-Medalist kickboxer Waves Israeli Flag at World Cup in Turkey

JNS.org - Arab-Israeli kickboxer Loay Sakas won the gold medal at the seventh International Turkish Open Kickboxing World Cup in...

“This story recounts one of the most dramatic episodes in the history of Israeli intelligence operations. Israel, a little more than just one decade old, was facing an existential danger,” Bergman commented. “Mossad and other branches of the Israeli defense establishment were late in discovering the program, and realized that there was only one man who could save the situation, a favorite of Hitler’s. But how do you go about recruiting a wealthy, well-connected Nazi?”

Liman, whose credits include “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” will direct and also oversee development of the limited series with producer David Bartis (“Edge of Tomorrow”). The film is being backed by Story Syndicate, led by Academy Award and Emmy Award winners Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, and Israel’s production company Abot Hameiri (“Shtisel”).

“This is the ultimate spy story, replete with the original James Bond, a nascent Mossad and Israel facing its extinction,” said Liman, while Cogan and Garbus described Mossad’s partnership with Skorzeny as “one the strangest, most surprising and dramatic true stories we have encountered in some time.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.