Saturday, May 21st | 21 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Signs $40 Billion Aid Bill for Ukraine’s War Effort: White House

Israel Confirms First Monkeypox Case

Saudi Crown Prince Signals Family Unity as Succession Looms

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen Militant During Clash, Group Says

Struggling in Ukraine, Russia Paves Way to Enlist Over-40s

Antisemitism Investigation at UK Student Union Advances as Questions Swirl About Latest Election

WHO Calls Emergency Meeting as Monkeypox Cases Top 100 in Europe, First Detected in Israel

New York Times News Columns Rely on Peter Beinart for Expert Commentary on Jewish Community

Israeli Ambassador on ‘Disheartening’ Call by Democrats for US Investigation Into Reporter’s Death: ‘Our Interest Is Finding the Truth’

Indiana University Opens New Jewish Cultural Center After String of Antisemitic Incidents

May 21, 2022 9:34 am
0

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen Militant During Clash, Group Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Amjad Al Fayed, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli raid, during his funeral in Jenin in the West Bank May 21, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian militant in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said.

The Israeli military said Palestinian suspects fired on its soldiers and threw fire-bombs at them. “The soldiers responded with live fire toward the suspects. Hits were identified,” the military said.

It was not immediately clear whether the teen killed was one of those suspects. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his death.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group described the teen as one of its members and said he had taken part in the fighting against the Israeli soldiers. Photos circulated on social media showed him holding a rifle.

Related coverage

May 21, 2022 1:22 pm
0

Israel Confirms First Monkeypox Case

Israel on Saturday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, which officials expected would be contained. The case is a...

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the killing. “We warn against the consequences of the occupation’s continued crimes against our people. We urge the international community to condemn them and hold the perpetrators accountable,” Shtayyeh said in a statement.

Israel has stepped up its incursions in the Jenin area since late March, following a string of deadly attacks in its cities, some of which were carried out by Palestinians from Jenin, which is considered a militant stronghold.

The Palestinian Authority regularly condemns Israeli raids in Palestinian cities and villages.

The Israeli operations have often sparked clashes. At least 46 Palestinians, around a quarter of them in Jenin, have been killed by Israeli forces or armed civilians since the beginning of the year. The casualties include armed members of militant groups, lone assailants and bystanders.

On May 11, Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American and a veteran reporter for the Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV network, was shot dead in Jenin during an Israeli raid, in an incident that has drawn international concern. An Israeli soldier was killed in clashes there two days later.

The Palestinians accuse Israel of assassinating Abu Akleh and have called for an international response. Israel has denied targeting her, saying she may have been shot accidentally by a soldier or a Palestinian gunman as they exchanged fire.

Since March, Palestinians and members of Israel’s Arab minority have killed 18 people, including civilians, police officers and a security guard in Israel and West Bank.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.