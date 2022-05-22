Sunday, May 22nd | 21 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Ideology of Rage’ Comes to Congress

Qatari FM Says Iran’s Leadership Open for a Compromise on Nuclear File: Report

Yandex Wants to Move Headquarters to Israel, With Conditions

Biden Plans to Visit Israel in June, Despite Political Turmoil

Hamas Threatens Israel Over Planned Jerusalem Day Flag March

Biden Says ‘Hello’ to North Korea’s Kim Amid Tensions Over Weapons Tests

Pummeled by Russian Offensive in the East, Ukraine Rules Out Ceasefire

Biden Signs $40 Billion Aid Bill for Ukraine’s War Effort: White House

Israel Confirms First Monkeypox Case

Saudi Crown Prince Signals Family Unity as Succession Looms

May 22, 2022 9:00 am
0

Biden Plans to Visit Israel in June, Despite Political Turmoil

avatar by i24 News

US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

i24 News – The White House reportedly informed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office on Saturday that US President Joe Biden still plans to visit Israel next month, despite the political turmoil in Jerusalem.

The president’s trip, announced last month, will go ahead as planned and is expected to take place in late June, Channel 12 reported.

Preparations for the trip are already underway, including security coordination between Israeli and American officials.

During his visit, Biden’s first to Israel as president, he will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog, before traveling to Bethlehem for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Related coverage

May 22, 2022 9:11 am
0

Yandex Wants to Move Headquarters to Israel, With Conditions

CTech –  "I have made a decision to move the global Yandex headquarters to Tel Aviv and bring many hundreds...

Tensions have recently arisen between Jerusalem and Washington, notably over the construction of housing in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in an exchange of fire between Israeli military troops and Palestinian gunmen.

At the same time, Bennett’s governing coalition is faltering after the defections of two members reduced it to a minority of 59 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, announced on Thursday that she was withdrawing her support for the government, but significant progress was reportedly made in talks between her and the coalition.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.