May 23, 2022 7:59 am
Pentagon, CENTCOM Deny Reports US Refueling Planes Took Part in Israel Iran-Strike Drill

avatar by JNS.org

The Pentagon. Photo: David B. Gleason/Flickr.

JNS.org – The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied Israeli media reports claiming US Air Force refueling planes participated in an Israeli military exercise simulating a strike on Iran.

CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said a US Air Force refueling tanker had conducted a “dry refueling mission” with American and Israeli jets, but that it was “not tied to” Israel’s ongoing “Chariots of Fire” exercise, which began earlier this month, The War Zone online magazine reported on May 18.

According to Buccino, the fuel tankers simulated refueling two US F-15s and four Israeli F-16s. The timing of the refueling exercise was coincidental, Buccino said.

“There is no direct US military involvement in that exercise,” Buccino said, referring to “Chariots of Fire.”

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Rob Lodewick also denied that the Department of Defense was “directly participating” in the exercise, according to the report.

