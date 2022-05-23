Monday, May 23rd | 22 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Investigating After Truck Bearing Antisemitic Messages Driven Through West Hollywood

Israeli Athlete Earns Historic Win at European Climbing Tournament  

Israel Committed to Investigating Death of Al Jazeera Journalist Despite Challenges of Joint Probe, Says Top IDF Lawyer

Israel’s eToro Targeting $1 Billion Funding Round After SPAC Stalls

Police Appeal Court Ruling Allowing Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

LeBron James Receives Blessing From Kabbalist Rabbi at Jewish Wedding

Antisemitic Vandalism Is a True Threat to the Jewish Community

Why Are Iranian Protestors Being Silenced in the West?

Palestinian Authority; Mother of Six Terrorist Murderers Is ‘Awe-Inspiring’

Why Is the West OK With Iran’s Abuse of Academic Institutions?

May 23, 2022 1:20 pm
0

Police Appeal Court Ruling Allowing Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Jewish visitors gesture as Israeli security forces secure the area at the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israel’s police appealed a Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court decision on Monday to overturn a ruling that Jews may pray on the Temple Mount.

The court ruled Sunday in favor of Jewish youths who were arrested for bowing and reciting the “Shema Israel” prayer on the Temple Mount last week during Nakba Day.

Police sought to ban the worshipers from the Temple Mount, but the court ruled that the young Jews’ actions did not disturb the peace or interfere with police on duty.

The police appeal said that the court was mistaken in “drawing conclusions about government policy regarding the rules of conduct on the Temple Mount based on an online journalistic report,” according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Related coverage

May 23, 2022 2:34 pm
0

Israel’s eToro Targeting $1 Billion Funding Round After SPAC Stalls

CTech – The SPAC market is dead and Israeli company eToro is paying the price. The trading company that was...

The prayers were “carried out during a tense period, during which violent riots occurred on the Temple Mount and elsewhere in Jerusalem,” the police filing said.

Palestinian terrorist organizations at the time threatened a response to Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount.

The youths were reminded of the rules before they began to pray, the police said.

The decision sparked outrage from Jordan, which said Monday that the ruling “allows extremists to hold ceremonies at the Al-Aqsa compound.”

The site, holy for both Jews and Muslims, is under the administration of Jordan’s Waqf, an Islamic endowment institution.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.