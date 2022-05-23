Monday, May 23rd | 22 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Athlete Earns Historic Win at European Climbing Tournament  

Israel’s eToro Targeting $1 Billion Funding Round After SPAC Stalls

Police Appeal Court Ruling Allowing Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

LeBron James Receives Blessing From Kabbalist Rabbi at Jewish Wedding

Antisemitic Vandalism Is a True Threat to the Jewish Community

Why Are Iranian Protestors Being Silenced in the West?

Palestinian Authority; Mother of Six Terrorist Murderers Is ‘Awe-Inspiring’

Why Is the West OK With Iran’s Abuse of Academic Institutions?

Israel to Grant Ukrainian Refugees Work Permits, Extend Visas as Russian Invasion Enters Fourth Month

Demonstrations Erupt Across Iran Amid a Sharp Rise in Food Prices

May 23, 2022 7:54 am
0

Remains of UK Estate That Housed Jewish Refugees Up for Sale

avatar by JNS.org

The Nuremberg rally in 1929 that the Nazi Party Congress held in Nuremberg, Germany on August 1–4. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – An English estate that housed Austrian Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi forces during World War II is available for sale, but it requires major construction since it has no roof, no doors and no running water.

Trehane House, which is on the market for £600,000 ($634,896), was built in 1703 in Cornwall, England. Jewish refugees lived in smaller outbuildings on the grounds, and American soldiers later stayed on the estate ahead of the D-Day landings in June 1944, according to Cornwall Live.

The 5 1/2-acre property was destroyed in a fire in 1946, and only the walls and two of the four chimney stacks remain intact. The house was not insured and reconstruction efforts never moved forward due to the limited rations of building materials after World War II, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

“We’ve already had offers,” Andrew Chilcott, one of the real estate agents selling the house, told The Times. “Our client has owned it for about 20 years. They had a thought process to do something [about restoration] but it never transpired.”

Jack Dunn, a local resident, said he remembers several of the refugees who lived there during the war and even played games with some of them. According to The Jewish Chronicle, Dunn told local media, “One of the older men was a well-known concert pianist. Of the younger ones, I only recall one, Fritz, a tall young man with a quick and ready wit, and another called Kurt, who was shorter and good-looking, but rather more serious.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.