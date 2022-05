Opponents of the flag march see the route through the Old City’s Muslim Quarter as a provocation, with supporters seeing it as an expression of Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities have begun restricting entries to mass gatherings after a stampede in Mount Meron during the Jewish festival of Lag Ba’Omer killed 45 people last year.

Attendance at the Western Wall will be limited to 16,000 participants.

“Following restrictions on the number of people at the Western Wall, 8,000 marchers will proceed to the Western Wall through the Nablus Gate, and another 8,000 will march through the Jaffa Gate,” organizers said, according to Israel’s Channel 13. “For the remaining tens of thousands, a massive dance will be held near the Jaffa Gate.”

“Out of responsibility for the participants’ safety and and security, changes were decided to ensure the dancers’ safe return, in accordance with a request from the Israel Police,” the organizers said.