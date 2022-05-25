Wednesday, May 25th | 24 Iyyar 5782

May 25, 2022 7:53 am
Palestinian Teen Killed in Confrontation With Israeli Forces at Joseph’s Tomb

avatar by JNS.org

A general view of Joseph’s tomb in the city of Nablus in the West Bank. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via Reuters.

JNS.org – A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday night during a violent riot at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus/Shechem, according to Palestinian media.

The violence broke out as Israeli soldiers escorted Jewish worshipers to the site, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered, hurling rocks and fire bombs at the Israeli forces, and shots were also heard in the area, the IDF said in a statement. Soldiers fired on and hit a suspect in the act of hurling a firebomb, the military said.

The casualty, identified by the the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency as Ghaith Rafiq Yameen, was critically wounded and was later pronounced dead at Rafidia hospital, according to WAFA.

Also on Tuesday night, Israeli security forces arrested six security suspects in Judea and Samaria counter-terror operations and seized tens of thousands of shekels in suspected terror funds, according to the IDF.

