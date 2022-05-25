Wednesday, May 25th | 25 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Appeal Court Quashes Ruling on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

2,100-Year-Old Farmstead Found in Israel’s Galilee

Israel’s Herzog: Inquiries on Death of Al Jazeera Reporter Must ‘Study the Facts’

With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games

Iranian Smuggling Network Hit With US Sanctions as Prospects Fade for Revived Nuclear Deal

Memoir by Auschwitz Survivor, TikTok Sensation #2 on NYT Best Sellers List

Police on High Alert Ahead of Jerusalem Day Flag March

San Diego Community College District Cancels Ceremony Over Planned Alice Walker Appearance

Turkey Is Playing a Dangerous Game With NATO

Palestinians Are Preparing to Kill Jews on Sunday; Will the World Care?

May 25, 2022 8:53 am
0

Prospects for Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal ‘Tenuous’ at Best: US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palais Coburg in Vienna where negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are being held. Photo: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

The chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are shaky at best and Washington is ready to tighten sanctions on Tehran and respond to “any Iranian escalation” with Israel and other allies if it cannot be saved, the United States’ Iran envoy said on Wednesday.

“We do not have a deal with Iran and prospects for reaching one are, at best, tenuous,” US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in prepared congressional testimony, saying that if the accord could not be resurrected, the United States was “ready to continue to enforce and further tighten our sanctions … and to respond strongly to any Iranian escalation, working in concert with Israel and our regional partners.”

Under the agreement, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and struck by Iran and six major powers in 2015, Tehran limited its nuclear program to make it harder for it to get a bomb in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed harsh US sanctions, and Iran began violating the nuclear limits a year later. President Joe Biden has sought to revive the accord, but indirect talks in Vienna unraveled in March, and it is not clear whether they might resume.

In remarks prepared for delivery before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Malley criticized Trump’s decision, saying this had not produced “longer and stronger” limits on Iran’s program but rather left them “shorter and weaker.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.