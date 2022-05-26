Israeli Energy Conglomerate Surprises Ministry With Plans for Disputed Gas Field

JNS.org – Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group and its subsidiary NewMed Energy “surprised” Israel’s Energy Ministry with an announcement to develop the disputed Aphrodite offshore gas field off the Cypriot coast, Globes reported on Tuesday.

NewMed Energy, once known as Delek Drilling, said it will work with the Cypriot government “to update the development and production plan for the field,” according to the report.

The plans include signing a contract with a drilling ship for conducting drills in the naval zone.

“The problem is that for the past decade, there has been a dispute between Israel and Cyprus on a small part of the Aphrodite offshore field extending into Israeli economic waters,” said the report.

The mapping out of the boundaries of a gas reservoir some 170 kilometers (105 miles) off the coast of Haifa known as the Ishay Reservoir, considered by Israel to be in exclusive economic waters, and the Aphrodite field in Cyprus’s exclusive economic waters has yet to be resolved.