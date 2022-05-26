New Digital Exhibit Features Photos of Holocaust Survivors Taken by Kate Middleton

An exhibition featuring more than 50 contemporary photographs of Holocaust survivors and their families taken by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and 12 other photographers will be permanently available for viewing on a new website.

“Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors” was previously exhibited at the Imperial War Museum in London and UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The new site showcases portraits of the Holocaust survivors and their descendants, along with details about their lives. Two images were shot by the Duchess of Cambridge while the others were taken by 12 photographers who are all fellows or honorary fellows of the Royal Photographic Society (RPS).

“We owe it to those who were murdered, and those who survived, and even future generations – to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive,” said Olivia Marks-Woldman, CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, as reported by the UK’s Jewish News, which was a partner in the project. “We’re thrilled that this online gallery will enable so many more people to view some truly amazing images. This project will ensure that the truth about this chapter history of incomprehensible human evil remains shared and accessible to everyone.”

Michael Pritchard, RPS’ director of education and public affairs, said the exhibition “struck a chord with the public,” and that the online version “will ensure an ongoing legacy and open up a wider audience for it.”

The exhibition was part of a project in 2020 — led by Jewish News, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and RPS — to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. It started when the UK outlet asked the Duchess, who is fan of photography, to take pictures of several British Holocaust survivors for a special issue of the newspaper edited by their descendants.