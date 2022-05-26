Thursday, May 26th | 25 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: US Asked Israel to Reexamine Jerusalem Flag Parade Route

New York Times: Israel Killed Top IRGC Commander a Warning to Iran

Bennett: Iran’s Systematic Deception of the IAEA is a Wake-Up Call to the World

Minutes Before School Attack, Texas Gunman Sent Online Warning

Gantz to Arrive in India for Official Visit on June 1

UK Chief Rabbi Issues Prayer for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Israeli Energy Conglomerate Surprises Ministry With Plans for Disputed Gas Field

US Seizes Iranian Oil Cargo Near Greek Island: Sources

Israeli Appeal Court Quashes Ruling on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

2,100-Year-Old Farmstead Found in Israel’s Galilee

May 26, 2022 9:29 am
0

Report: US Asked Israel to Reexamine Jerusalem Flag Parade Route

avatar by i24 News

Performers play musical instruments near Dung Gate, close to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

i24 News – Senior US officials have asked the Israelis to reexamine the route of Sunday’s Jerusalem Day flag march through the Old City, Ynet News reports.

The Americans are concerned that the current route, which passes through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter, could raise tensions and cause a flare-up.

Gaza-based terrorist groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have issued warnings to Israel about the parade.

Opponents of the flag march see the route through the Old City’s Muslim Quarter as a provocation, with supporters seeing it as an expression of Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem.

Related coverage

May 26, 2022 7:53 am
0

Gantz to Arrive in India for Official Visit on June 1

JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will arrive in India on June 1 for an official visit, his office...

Organizers of the event on Tuesday said that attendance would be limited at specific points of the march, including at Damascus Gate and the Western Wall.

Attendance at the Western Wall will be limited to 16,000 participants.

“Following limits on the numbers of people at the Western Wall, 8,000 marchers will proceed to the wall through Damascus Gate, and another 8,000 will march through Jaffa Gate,” the organizers said.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Jerusalem told employees and their families to stay away from the Old City on Sunday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.