May 28, 2022 1:08 pm
Texas: Authorities Say Police 'Wrong' to Wait as Students Pleaded for Help

Children run to safety after escaping from a window during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed nineteen children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. Picture taken May 24, 2022. Photo: Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News/Handout via REUTERS

i24 NewsFrantic children called 911 at least half a dozen times from the Texas classrooms where a massacre was unfolding, pleading for police to intervene, as some 20 officers waited in the hallway nearly an hour before entering and killing the gunman, authorities said on Friday.

At least two children placed several emergency calls from a pair of adjoining fourth-grade classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered on Tuesday with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ramos, who had driven to Robb Elementary School from his home after shooting and wounding his grandmother there, went on to kill 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade.

“He’s in room 112,” a girl whispered on the phone at 12:03 p.m., more than 45 minutes before a US Border Patrol-led tactical team finally stormed in and ended the siege.

