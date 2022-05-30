Bereaved Families Sue Hamas for $18 Million

JNS.org – The family of an Israeli police officer who was killed in a terror attack in southern Israel in 2011 has filed an $18 million lawsuit against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Pascal Avrahami, 49, a decorated police counterterror unit sniper, was one of eight people killed in a Hamas shooting that targeted Israeli vehicles traveling on Highway 12, near the Israel-Egypt border, on Aug. 18, 2011. Forty others were wounded in the attack.

The families of several other victims have also joined the suit.