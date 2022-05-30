Iranian Media Names Five Israelis as Potential Targets Amid Warning of ‘Real Threat’ to Avenge Slain IRGC Officer

Five Israelis were listed as potential targets in a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday, as the chief of Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed to avenge last week’s assassination of a top Iranian colonel.

Fars published the profiles of five Israelis described as “experts in military, security, cyber, and technology fields of the Zionist regime,” who it claimed have to “live in hiding” due to being under close and constant surveillance by Tehran’s security and intelligence services. Information that has been gathered about them allegedly includes details on family members, pictures and videos, home and work addresses, landline and mobile phone numbers, and mailboxes, according to the report.

Citing internal information and Iranian security sources, Fars alleged that the five Israelis were involved in “sabotage in Islamic countries and in the assassination of resistance activists.” One of the listed individuals is retired Maj. Gen. Amos Malka, who headed the IDF’s Intelligence Forces Command and is now involved with Israeli cybersecurity companies, which Fars claimed are among major contractors of the Israeli Mossad and the Shin Bet security agency.

The Fars report comes as the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami on Monday blamed Israel for killing Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodai in Tehran on May 22. Salami vowed to avenge Khodai, who he said was assassinated “by the most vicious people, the Zionists.” Israeli media reported that the slain IRGC officer was involved in plots targeting Israelis worldwide.

Israel on Monday warned its citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey, which currently has a “high level of risk” amid a “real threat” of an Iranian response to Khodaei’s killing.

“For several weeks, especially since Iran has accused Israel in the death of an IRGC officer last week, there is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement, citing recent attempts to harm Israeli businessmen and employees of the Israeli consulate. “There is also a higher threat level in additional countries bordering Iran.”