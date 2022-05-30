Monday, May 30th | 29 Iyyar 5782

May 30, 2022 8:52 am
Israel Interested in Boosted Defense Sales to Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Ukrainian service member holds a Javelin missile system at a position on the front line in the north Kyiv region, Ukraine March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/

Israel’s defense minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors.

Germany’s Chief of Defense, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last month it was considering buying interceptors from either Israel or the United States to protect against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad.

“Such deals are not announced over the media,” Defence Minister Benny Gantz told Israeli journalist Tal Schneider when asked about the report. But Gantz also noted Germany’s increased defense spending since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The State of Israel has a great deal of defense industry capability. There is a great deal of know-how, a great deal of experience. And we would be happy — not without review — to participate everywhere we can to improve our export production.”

Israel achieved a record $3.3 billion in defense exports last year and intends to outdo that this year, Gantz said.

