Israel Hosts OECD International Education Innovation Conference in Jerusalem

JNS.org – The Israeli Education Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality jointly opened the OECD International Education Innovation Conference on Tuesday.

The conference, being held at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, will last from Tuesday to June 2. The opening was attended by Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and other senior officials.

According to a statement by the Education Ministry, representatives from 48 countries are taking part, including leading educational professionals from around the world.

“We are excited to host, for the first time in the Israeli capital, a conference which presents unique programs of educational innovation in our education system. Israeli teaching personnel who are participating in the conference display impressive entrepreneurship capabilities and the development of programs, teaching methods and educational breakthroughs,” said Shasha-Biton.

“To host this conference is a source of great pride for the Israeli education system,” she added.

Dalit Stauber, director-general of the Israeli Education Ministry, added, “The mosaic of initiatives from our wonderful principals and teachers generates pride, bringing the Israeli education system to the forefront of the global stage.”

The conference is expected to attract 15,000 visitors, according to organizers, including supervisors, school administrators, educational departments, educational consultants, psychologists, educators, teachers, educators from the academy and parents.

The conference will feature innovative educational initiatives from some 400 Israeli schools from all over the country, as well as products produced by academic institutions and private market initiatives. In addition, hundreds of booths will be opened and 200 lectures will be given on education from leading educators in their field.