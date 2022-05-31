South African Jewish Outlet ‘Expelled’ From Press Group After Reporting on ‘Antisemitic’ Cartoon

The Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) said on Friday it expelled a South African Jewish outlet after it refused to apologize for describing a pro-BDS caricature as antisemitic, drawing a swift response from the publication.

Judge Phillip Levinsohn, the PCSA chair of appeals, said the press group kicked out the South African Jewish Report (SAJR) after the outlet did not heed its rulings on a complaint over a November 2020 article covering the controversial cartoon.

In a statement on Friday, SAJR chairperson Howard Sackstein said the publication in fact withdrew from the PSCA six months ago, “after it became evident to us that the Press Council lacked the skills to perform their job competently, fairly and without prejudice.”

The original complaint against the Jewish paper was filed on behalf of the South African Boycott, Divestment and Sanction Coalition (SA BDS Coalition) — a movement of anti-Israel organizations in South Africa affiliated with the Palestine BDS National Committee — and the General Industrial Workers Union of SA (GIWUSA), both of whom created and published the political cartoon on their social media pages.

