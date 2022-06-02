Thursday, June 2nd | 3 Sivan 5782

June 2, 2022 5:04 pm
Israel’s Air Doctor Raises $20 Million for Platform Connecting Ill Travelers Abroad With Local Private Doctors

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

A man is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through site as Israel faces a surge in Omicron variant infections in Jerusalem January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

CTech – Medical care and travel startup Air Doctor has secured $20 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Joining this round are Vintage Investment Partners and Munich Re Ventures, alongside The Phoenix, one of Israel’s leading insurance providers, as well as Kamet Ventures, which led the company’s previous round.

Founded in 2018 by Jenny Cohen Derfler, Efrat Sagi Ofir, Yam Derfler and Yegor Kurbachev, Air Doctor had previously raised $10.9 million since its launch. The startup currently employs over 60 people based in Israel and Europe.

The Air Doctor platform connects travelers who fall ill abroad with local private doctors through an easy-to-use mobile and web app. Air Doctor’s outpatient medical network covers 74 countries and includes over 20,000 medical professionals who provide either in-person or telemedicine consultations.

In addition to bringing on board more developers to work on product customization, Air Doctor will use the new investment to hire new employees and open additional offices internationally. The company also has plans to expand the product and marketing teams, and the vetted medical professional network, particularly in the US and Europe.

“As the world emerges from COVID-19, people have resumed travel, with a greater demand for suitable travel insurance and digital solutions. The pandemic has forced the industry to reassess local medical treatment available for travelers. Today, travelers testing positive for the coronavirus will be able to seek medical care in the local communities they are in rather than in hospitals,” said Jenny Cohen Derfler, CEO and Founder of Air Doctor.

“Air Doctor has become one of the fastest-growing startups, with tens of thousands registered users and many more accessing the network worldwide. Today the company offers a unique and distinctive digital product with almost no competition worldwide.”

