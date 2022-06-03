IDF Announces Measures to Improve Integration of Ethiopians Into Military

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces announced a series of measures this week to improve the integration of Ethiopian-Israelis into national military service.

IDF spokesperson and Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, who is head of the IDF Personnel Directorate’s Planning and Research Department, presented the main recommendations of the IDF’s Committee for the Integration of Ethiopian-Israelis in the military.

The presentation was attended by a committee led by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

The IDF committee, led by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Asher Ben Lulu, focused on expanding the placement opportunities of Ethiopian-Israelis in “foundational and quality positions in the IDF.”

“In order to do so, a number of significant steps have been taken, including expanding informational workshops for commanders, from 320 to 450 workshops per year. A dedicated community officer will also be appointed as a liaison between the IDF and Ethiopian-Israeli youth,” it stated.