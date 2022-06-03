To Date, Jewish Federations Deliver 1 Million Pounds of Aid to Ukraine

JNS.org – Since Russia went to war with Ukraine on Feb. 24—with more than 14 million people displaced from their homes and nearly 7 million of them seeking refuge in other countries—Jewish Federations of North America has reached a milestone of delivering 1 million pounds in aid-relief items.

The figures are part of a comprehensive analysis detailing the collective impact of the Federation emergency campaign.

Some notable statistics include:

538 tons of medical equipment, clothing, food and hygiene products have been distributed;

174,771 people have been fed;

80,556 people have been evacuated away from danger zones;

110,833 calls for assistance have been received via special hotlines;

18,080 new immigrants have arrived in Israel from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

“We were ready for action to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine because we have supported, year after year, the most comprehensive and effective system of relief and rescue in the world today, led by our partnership with the Jewish Agency for Israel, with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and including other important partners,” said Jewish Federations of North America CEO and President Eric Fingerhut. “And that has worked non-stop to save lives.”

To date, Jewish Federations have raised $60 million for Ukraine, of which $48 million has already been distributed.

The funds go towards humanitarian relief and resettlement, including emergency operational costs; temporary housing and transportation costs; security; humanitarian support; and trauma relief; and aliyah and absorption.