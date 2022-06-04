Saturday, June 4th | 5 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Receives First Foreign Hajj Pilgrims Since Before Pandemic

Two Saudi Delegations to Visit US as Ties Improve

Break the Wave: Two Palestinians Arrested in Israeli Operations

Israel Arrests Four Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza Coast

Iran’s Khamenei Blames Unrest on ‘Enemies’ out to Overthrow Islamic Republic

Biden Opens Door to Possible Trip to Saudi Arabia

New York City Council Announces Investigation of Antisemitism at CUNY

US Legislators Call on Palestinian Authority to Release Forensic Evidence Connected to Fatal Shooting of Al Jazeera Journalist

Chinese Banks Urged to Cut Ties With Iranian Regime

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Wants to Be Called ‘Bubbie’ by Her New Grandchild

June 4, 2022 9:28 am
0

Break the Wave: Two Palestinians Arrested in Israeli Operations

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian police officers in Bethlehem. Photo: James Emery via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsTwo Palestinians were arrested on Friday night during Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers conducted a raid in Bethlehem where they detained a resident suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. IDF troops also seized weapons during the Bethlehem operation.

Friday night’s military activity in the West Bank is part of the Israeli army’s ongoing “Break the Wave” operation in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks in recent months in Israel.

Another suspect was arrested in the Palestinian village of Jaba’ on suspicion that they aided in illegal border crossings from the West Bank into Israel.

During the Jaba’ operation, IDF forces encountered violent rioters who threw stones, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at soldiers.

No Israeli troops were reported harmed in the clashes.

Also on Friday, two Palestinians were arrested after attempting to cross the security barrier from Gaza into Israel. They were found with a homemade hand grenade, according to Israeli media reports.

All of the suspects arrested were being investigated by security forces.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.