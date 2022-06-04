Break the Wave: Two Palestinians Arrested in Israeli Operations

i24 News – Two Palestinians were arrested on Friday night during Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers conducted a raid in Bethlehem where they detained a resident suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. IDF troops also seized weapons during the Bethlehem operation.

Friday night’s military activity in the West Bank is part of the Israeli army’s ongoing “Break the Wave” operation in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks in recent months in Israel.

Another suspect was arrested in the Palestinian village of Jaba’ on suspicion that they aided in illegal border crossings from the West Bank into Israel.

During the Jaba’ operation, IDF forces encountered violent rioters who threw stones, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at soldiers.

No Israeli troops were reported harmed in the clashes.

Also on Friday, two Palestinians were arrested after attempting to cross the security barrier from Gaza into Israel. They were found with a homemade hand grenade, according to Israeli media reports.

All of the suspects arrested were being investigated by security forces.