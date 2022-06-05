France’s Macron Speaks with PA’s Abbas over West Bank Violence

Sunday, June 5th | 6 Sivan 5782

June 5, 2022 9:54 am
avatar by i24 News

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference with Iraq’s President Barham Salih (not seen) ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

i24 NewsFrench President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday and expressed his “concern” over the “deteriorating situation” in the West Bank.

Macron also spoke of his “availability” to help negotiate a “lasting peace” in the region, according to a statement from Macron’s office.

The French President “deplored the continuation of the (Israeli) settlement policy and reminded Abbas of France’s unwavering commitment to respect the legitimate rights of Palestinians.”

Israel’s army intensified its arrest operations in the West Bank following a series of terrorist attacks on Israeli towns that left 19 people dead.

The raids sparked clashes with armed Palestinian groups, in which 30 Palestinians, including an Al Jazeera journalist, were killed.

Macron sent his condolences for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh during his conversation with Abbas and recalled the “importance for France that all the light is made on the circumstances of his death.”

He expressed his “readiness” to contain any escalation and promote the resumption of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians “with a view to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.”

“He underlined his particular attention for the Holy Sites in Jerusalem, which he visited in January 2020, and the stability and security of all stakeholders in the region,” the statement from Elysee Palace said.

Abbas congratulated Macron on his re-election on April 24 and urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt settlement construction.

