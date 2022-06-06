Two Palestinian Terrorism Suspects Arrested In Tel Aviv

i24 News – Border Police and the Shin Bet internal security service have arrested two Palestinians who entered Israel illegally and are suspected of planning to engage in terrorist activities.

The two Palestinians residing in Nablus were apprehended in the south of Tel Aviv, during a joint operation by the armed forces and the internal intelligence services carried out on Monday morning.

Both men were taken for questioning by the Shin Bet to clarify the circumstances of their entry into Israel.

Israeli forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations since the recent wave of attacks, several of which were committed by Palestinians who entered Israel illegally.

The ongoing military incursions into Palestinian villages and cities in the West Bank is dubbed “Break the Wave.”

The Tel Aviv area was hit by two high-profile terrorist attacks during the terrorism wave, including in the predominately ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on March 29 when four civilians were killed in a shooting and on April 7 in central Tel Aviv on Dizengoff Street when a gunman shot and killed three people and wounded six.

Last week, Israeli forces demolished the home of the Bnei Brak attacker, who died in a shootout with police on the night of the terrorist attack that resulted in the death of a police officer.

Soldiers and military bulldozers were seen entering Ya’bad, near Jenin, to carry out a demolition order against the home.