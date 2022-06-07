Tuesday, June 7th | 9 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF to Open More Combat Roles For Women in Trial Run

‘Waste of Money’: Israel Bashes UN Probe Blaming ‘Occupation’ of Palestinian Areas for Continued Conflict

Israel Denounces BDS-Linked Group Connecting Zionism to Racial Tensions in America

Indie Rock Band Defends Decision to Perform in Israel, Sparks Criticism From BDS Supporters

Shavuot, the Six-Day War and the Sorry ‘Status Quo’ on the Temple Mount

Ukraine Ambassador Slams Israel For Refusing to Supply Iron Dome

Legislative Election Campaign in France Marred by Antisemitic Assault, Row Over Jeremy Corbyn

The Israeli Government Has Lasted a Year; Was it Worth It?

Jews Have Bigger Problems Than a Fake Nose on an Actor’s Face

Another Jew Is Murdered in France

June 7, 2022 2:55 pm
0

Israel Denounces BDS-Linked Group Connecting Zionism to Racial Tensions in America

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign. Photo: Alex Chis.

Israeli public officials condemned an American pro-BDS organization for promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory purporting to show a connection between Zionism, police brutality, and “the colonization of Palestine.”

The claims were first published by the “Mapping Project,” a Boston-area group claiming to be a “multigenerational collective of activists” from “tribal nations,” last Friday. The initiative, which provides a searchable database and map of hundreds of American and Jewish institutions, was subsequently endorsed by Boston BDS, a regional group affiliated with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

“Our interactive map illustrates some ways in which institutional support for the colonization of Palestine is structurally tied to policing and systemic white supremacy here where we live, and to US imperialist projects in other countries,” Mapping Project says. The group also claimed that “extensive links between police agencies and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)” contribute to “colonial policing.”

In response, Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday the group is holding Jews responsible for “anything and everything wrong in Greater Boston.”

Related coverage

June 7, 2022 4:13 pm
0

IDF to Open More Combat Roles For Women in Trial Run

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it will experimentally broaden the number of combat roles available to women, after...

“This whole project is reminiscent of a dangerous antisemitic pattern of activity known from antiquity through the horrors of the 20th century: a pattern which has led to violence against Jews and their institutions,” Haiat continued. “This publication reveals the true, ugly face of BDS Boston which is nothing but a conspiratorial antisemitic organization. We call on all decent people to come out against this publication, and to condemn the organization and those behind this racist campaign.”

Mapping Project’s assertion is based on a conspiracy theory alleging that ADL’s Leadership Seminar in Israel, which brings police officers to Israel for training in countering extremist violence and terrorism, is to blame for racial tension between Black Americans and law enforcement. The group  also builds on the strategy of making the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “intersectional” by blaming American Jews for racism and other issues related to racial inequality in the US.

The ADL has repeatedly countered similar accusations about its police seminar. In 2020, during debates over policing that followed the death of George Floyd, ADL San Diego regional director Tammy Gillies argued in an op-ed for the San Diego Tribune that they draw an “absurdly illogical connection.”

“Seeking to link Israel to US police misconduct excuses the centuries-long history of racism and injustice that has plagued our nation since its inception,” she added.

Last July, George Selim, an ADL senior vice president told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency the conspiracy is a “bizarre excuse.”

This March, rumors emerged that the ADL considered ending the program, but no decision was announced.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.