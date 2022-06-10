Friday, June 10th | 11 Sivan 5782

June 10, 2022 9:05 am
0

Chemical Exposure at Pool in Jerusalem Results in 42 Women Hospitalized

avatar by JNS.org

A total of 42 women sustained injuries due to exposure and breathing in toxic chemicals at a pool in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem on June 10, 2022. Photo: United Hatzalah.

JNS.org – United Hatzalah volunteers responded to a large-scale medical emergency early on Friday morning that took place in a community pool in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem after those present were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Some 42 women sustained injuries due to exposure and breathing in the chemicals.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ariel Ben David, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said, “the majority of the women and young ladies who were exposed sustained mild injuries, most of them respiratory injuries. They have been transported to hospitals in Jerusalem for further care and treatment.”

He said firefighters remained at the pool to counteract the exposure to the substance, and that the incident is under investigation.

