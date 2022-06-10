Friday, June 10th | 11 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Famed Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Visits Western Wall Following Concert in Tel Aviv

Despised Settlers

Rock Band Received ‘Thousands of Threats’ Before Cancelling Israel Concerts, Says Father of Bass Player

Chemical Exposure at Pool in Jerusalem Results in 42 Women Hospitalized

Faculty at City University of New York Issue Fresh Warning Against ‘New Antisemitism’ on Campus

One Person Lightly Injured in Israel by Gunfire From Gaza

European Powers Say Iran Actions Cast Doubt on Its Commitment to Revive Nuclear Accord

Syria Halts Flights From and to Damascus, Hours After Israeli Attack

Ukraine Calls For More Help As It Holds Off Russians in East

Soaring Gasoline, Food Prices Boost US Consumer Inflation in May

June 10, 2022 11:40 am
0

Famed Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Visits Western Wall Following Concert in Tel Aviv

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on June 9, 2022. Photo: Screenshot/TheKotel.org.

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli made a stop at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday, a day after performing in front of more than 20,000 people at a concert in Tel Aviv.

The award-winning singer visited Jerusalem’s Old City with his family and friends, according to the Western Wall’s official website. He also met with the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, as well as the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav, “who showed him findings from the Second Temple period that had been uncovered in the Western Wall Tunnels.” Bocelli additionally visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and other sites in Jerusalem.

The “Con Te Partirò” singer, who has been blind since the age of 12, uploaded onto his Facebook page two posts that include photos from his visit to Jerusalem as well as a video from his concert in Tel Aviv. In both posts, his staff wrote in the captions “We stand for PEACE. Any political comment will be deleted.”

Bocelli’s concert at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on Wednesday night alongside the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and the Gary Bertini Israeli Choir was his first performance in Israel in 11 years. Israeli pop singer Shiri Maimon sang with Bocelli “The Prayer” duet he originally recorded with Celine Dion, and he also performed on stage alongside his son Matteo and his youngest daughter Virginia, who sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

The audience included former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, film director Quentin Tarantino and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, according to The Jerusalem Post. Bocelli reportedly told Netanyahu that while he currently resides in Tuscany, Italy, if he could move anywhere in the world, it would be Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.