Sunday, June 12th | 13 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Norwegian Foreign Minister Defends Decision to Place Warning Labels on Israeli Products from ‘Occupied Territories’

Scores of Ukraine Azovstal Fighters’ Bodies Still in Mariupol, Ex-Commander Says

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Says Turkey’s Security Concerns are Legitimate

Qatar’s Blood-Stained World Cup

Three Basic Lies in The UN Commission’s Report

Palestinian Authority President Hosts US Delegation in Ramallah

Three Tough Questions About the Two-State Solution

Israel’s PM Warns Iran ‘Dangerously Close’ to Nuclear Weapons

Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now

Biden Says He Has ‘Not Yet’ Decided on Saudi Trip

June 11, 2022 1:12 pm
0

Biden Says He Has ‘Not Yet’ Decided on Saudi Trip

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Winter Meeting in Washington, US, March 10, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden said he had “not yet” decided if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip.

Sources have said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June. The White House has said that the president feels that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “pariah” for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.